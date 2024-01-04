OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- The national shortage of police officers is affecting departments here in the Tri-State. The Owensboro Police Department says it is hoping to fill around seven positions, and held a recruitment event tonight to attract applicants.

“To be able to hear our stories of how we get involved in the community and the reward we get out out of it is beneficial to them,” says Officer Dylan Evans, with OPD.

The Owensboro Police Department holds open houses like this a few times of year to help connect the community with officers outside of the job.

“The people that they meet on these specialty unites are also the people who are going to respond to their calls on a daily basis,” Officer Evans says.

Cody Campbell came to the open house and says he thinking about applying.

“I have got baby pictures where I used to be in a police uniform and things like that. I have always wanted to help out the community the best that I can,” Campbell says.

Campbell says he dreamt about being a police officer when he was a kid. Now he is taking step to fulfill that dream and says he is making it his New Year’s resolution.

“To try to help people and help people that are in need, more or less. That is always what I wanted to do,” Campbell says.

Campbell brought his family to the open house to learn what being an officer is all about. He talked with members of the SWAT team, the bomb team, and K-9 units.

“All of these guys really seem to enjoy it,” Campbell says.

OPD says it is hoping to fill around seven positions. Owensboro- Daviess County Central Dispatch says it is short nine dispatchers. Officials hope that events like this help open the door to the application process.

“You make a difference by sending police or an ambulance, and then consoling someone on the telephone before they get there and helping them understand that police and ambulance are on the way,” says Paul Nave, the director of Owensboro- Daviess County Central Dispatch.

More information about the applying for the Owensboro Police Department and Owensboro- Daviess County Central Dispatch can be found here