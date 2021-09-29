Owensboro Police investigating late night shooting

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Owensboro Police are investigating a late night shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

Officers were called around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday night to the area of Gardenside Drive and West Ninth Street.

The male victim told police a group of people stole his vehicle and then shot him.

He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

So far OPD has no suspects in this case.

If you have any information call Owensboro police.

