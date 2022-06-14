OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Owensboro Police is investigating a homicide after a person was shot late Monday night.

Officers responded to 1200 block of West 7th Street shortly after 11 Monday night for a possible car crash with injuries where a building had been hit.

When OPD arrived, a bystander was performing CPR on the vehicle’s driver. The driver had also suffered a single gunshot wound.

He was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital by ambulance where he later died.

Detectives believe the man was shot in the 900 block of West 7th Street. After being shot, the man drove off and hit a house.

Anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270- 687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.