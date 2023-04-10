Henderson, Ky. (WEHT)- The Owensboro Police Department is looking for help in identifying an unknown suspect who could be responsible for thousands of dollars in damages.

The damage done at all the locations seems to have been done with a BB or pellet gun. Detectives request that if you live in the following neighborhoods, you check any surveillance footage you might have and send in any footage that could assist with the investigation.

• 1900 Block to 2500 Block of Venetian Way

• 1200 Block of Pleasant Valley Road

• 2100 Block of Churchill Drive

• 700 Block to 900 Block of Cottage Drive

• 1200 Block to 1300 Block of Independence Avenue

• 400 Block to 1300 Block of Maple Avenue

• 900 Block to 1000 Block of Walnut Street

• 500 Block to 900 Block of East 5th Street

• 900 Block to 1200 Block of Cedar Street

• 2700 Block of Middleground Drive West

• 2600 Block of Elwood Court

• 700 Block of Carter Road

• 2500 Block of Elder Drive

• 500 Block of Hathaway Street

• 400 Block of Center Street

• 2000 Block of Clinton Place West

• 2200 Block of East 19th Street

• 1200 Block of Cedar Street

• 1500 Block of Booth Avenue

• 2500 Block of South Cherokee Drive

• 2200 Block of Mayfair Avenue

• 2700 Block of Baylor Place

• 2300 Block of Wintergreen Loop South

Anyone that has details or information should call OPD at 270-687-8888.