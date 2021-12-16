Owensboro Police respond to threats of violence posted on social media

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Owensboro police responded to threats of violence at an Owensboro Public Schools campus posted on social media on Wednesday.

According to police, officials with Owensboro Public Schools were immediately notified. Detectives took steps during the investigation including interviewing multiple individuals and securing search warrants for social media platforms.

OPD says they take threats such as these seriously and will have additional officers present on Owensboro Public Schools property for the remainder of the week to ensure students have a safe learning environment.