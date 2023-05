HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Police are asking for help in locating a missing teen.

Investigators released the plea on Facebook Monday. Owensboro Police say 16-year-old Carter Collins was last seen on Sunday during the early morning hours. He was reportedly leaving with two other juveniles.

Police have not said whether they believe Collins to be in any danger.

If you have any information on where he may be, call Owensboro Police at 270-687-8888, or contact Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.