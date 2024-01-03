OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — New plans give us a glimpse of the new Ellis Park extension coming to Daviess County. 460 Wrights Landing Road will soon be home to Owensboro Racing and Gaming, according to renderings submitted to the city.

The more than 70,000 square foot Churchill Downs facility will feature a casino with 600 historical horse racing game machines, as well as a sports bar restaurant.

Construction officially began in early December and staff say the focus is on laying the land so they can begin building the interior.

Officials say the tourist destination’s final cost will come to $75 million and is expected to employ 150 people.