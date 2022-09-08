OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Attention all college-searching students and parents! You are invited to Kentucky Wesleyan College to meet more than 30 college representatives from across the region.

The Owensboro Regional College Fair will take place on September 14 from 8:30-11:00 a.m. in the Jones Gym at KWC’s Woodward Health and Recreation Center.

More information can be gained by contacting Director of Admissions, Trenton Ackerman, at (270)-852-3210 or by visiting the Kentucky Wesleyan College website.