HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Owensboro RiverDawgs will not play in the 2023 season. The Ohio Valley League team has decided to opt out of the season.

The decision was made after the RiverDawgs lost their home field. The RiverDawgs made the following statement in a press release.

“The RiverDawgs team’s decision to opt out of the 2023 season was not taken lightly, but it was deemed necessary due to circumstances beyond their control. Their field loss has presented significant challenges that cannot be overcome in time for the upcoming season.”

However, the Louisville Slugger Hitting Science Center will step in to absorb the team, relocating their games to Georgetown College in Georgetown, KY.