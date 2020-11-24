Owensboro school joins in lawsuit against Gov. Beshear

OWENSBORO (WEHT) – An Owensboro school is among those joining a lawsuit against Kentucky governor Andy Beshear. Heritage Christian academy is one of nine schools named in a brief supporting Danville Christian. Heritage Christian was listed with other schools in Bowling Green, Campbellsville and Lexington as part of a friend of the court briefing filed late last week.

In that briefing, filed by a Lexington based law firm, lawyers claim the governor’s executive order prohibiting in-person learning burdens religious exercise rights and the other constitutional rights of private religious schools in Kentucky. The schools also say the order is not based on science, is inconsistent with how it treats elementary schools and day care centers and assumes that in-person learning is unsafe, but that other activities involving a lot of people indoors is safe. The brief asks a judge to determine if the order favored some groups, if religious organizations are in the disfavored category and if the reasons provided by Beshear sufficient.

“The science says that schools are among the safest places for students even during the pandemic,” said Tim Hoak, school administrator. “The day the executive order was issued, within a day or two of that, the head of the CDC said that schools are the safest places for students and I’m sure the CDC has done their research.”

When asked about the lawsuit, Gov. Beshear every school is making the sacrifice, adding if the positivity rate was lower they wouldn’t have to take that step. He said if schools become amplifiers, then it won’t be possible to stop the virus.

