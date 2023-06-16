HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Owensboro will host the Legacy Fighting Alliance on Friday night at the Owensboro Sports Center.

The main event will feature a bantamweight world title fight between John “Hollywood” Sweeny and Allan “Mini” Begosso. The interim middleweight title will be featured in the co-main event with Dylan “The Mindless Hulk” Budka taking on “Iron” Azamet Bekoev.

LFA 160 will have 11 bouts, including the championship doubleheader at the top of the card. The first card will begin at 8 p.m..