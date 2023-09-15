OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — One of Owensboro’s very own got a special treat ahead of Friday night’s air show. Keith Wells , the superintendent for Owensboro Day Treatment, took a ride up in the sky for the the ‘Hometown Hero’ flight.”

People who have changed lives in the community are nominated to participate, before the Thunderbirds make their final choice.

Wells was recognized for the 25 years he’s dedicated to encouraging at-risk youth.

Following the ride, it was announced that he was officially apart of the 9G club.

Being a part of the 9G club means Wells survived flying at 9 times the speed of gravity.

He also got a chance to fly the jet.

“Once I got up there it was everything I dreamed of and people talked about. It was fun, so much fun. It was absolutely an honor to get the opportunity to do this,” said Wells.

the pilot, Jeff “Simmer” Downie , says Wells was about 10 to 12 miles away from being supersonic.

Wells is one of only 3 people to ever be able to join the delta and fly in formation with the other pilots.