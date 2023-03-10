OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Symphony’s Summer Salute will return on June 2 at 7 p.m. on McConnell Plaza featuring special guests Rockapella. The symphony will be headlining Friday After 5 for the first time.

The Summer Salute is a free event made possible by sponsorship of the Daviess County Fiscal Court, with additional support from the City of Owensboro and Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline. The community is invited to bring their own lawn chars or blankets and find a spot on Atmos Amphitheater at McConnell Plaza to enjoy the family friendly concert.

There are also opportunities to upgrade the concert experience with VIP seating options:

$1000 – Conductors Circle provides a VIP experience that includes a table for eight and dinner provided by Lure Seafood and Grille, plus table service for a cash bar. Also included is a 20% discount on a stay at the Hampton Inn and Suites Downtown Waterfront, access to private restrooms and parking.

$500 – Reserved Seating includes a table and chairs for eight concert goers.

To reserve a table, call 270-684-0661 or visit the Owensboro Symphony’s website.