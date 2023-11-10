OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The City of Owensboro will soon be voting on whether or not alcohol sales should have expanded hours on Christmas Eve.

Owensboro residents can only buy alcohol from 11 a.m. until midnight on Sundays. If the ordinance is changed, restaurants, liquor stores and grocery stores’ alcohol sale hours will extend to 6 a.m. until 2 a.m. on Monday.

That’s according to a local law passed in 2017 by the City Commission.

They have already made this possible 6 years ago for new year’s eve, when it fell on a Sunday.

Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve would fall on Sundays about every six years.

“We got a request from a local business to see if we would make an amendment specific for Christmas Eve, the same way we had previously done for new year’s eve,” says Nate Pagan, the City Manager of Owensboro.

The ordinance is set to be voted on at the City Commission’s next meeting on Nov. 21.