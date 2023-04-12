HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- An Owensboro veteran dets the freedom having your own car provides thanks to the “Driven to Serve” program

Specialist Nicolas Koonce served two tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan.

He developed injuries, PTSD, and Depression and he medically retired in 2012. Koone and his family have been without a mode of transportation. They relied on rental cars and ride sharing to get around.

Koone was presented with his own car on Wednesday.

“It’s overwhelming. Just emotionally I’m … I have no idea that I would have a… Ever be in this position. But now it’s just a huge weight lifted off me and my wife’s shoulders. We’re able to have a vehicle now – again.”

Koone says having a car will help keep his family safe and help him continue receiving care for his injuries.

“Driven to Serve” is sponsored by Freedom Alliance and U-S Bank.