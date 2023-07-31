HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- For thousands of students in the Tri-State, this is the last full week of summer break, and for many families that also means back to school shopping. But, community members will have the chance to help out Owensboro students get the items that they need for the classroom.

Owensboro and Daviess County Public Schools are holding their annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ Campaign today at both Owensboro Walmart locations. The event presents an opportunity for Walmart shoppers to help out collecting school supplies for the upcoming year. Items needed include backpacks, pencils, crayons, markers, paper and notebooks.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, July 31. Owensboro and Daviess County Public School students will return to class on August 9.