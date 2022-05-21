OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Owensboro’s sister city in the Czech Republic was welcomed to the Tri-State this week. The delegation from Olomouc was greeted Thursday by the Daviess County Fiscal Court.

“Since the first day here, we have felt like we are among our friends and we have been a member of your family during the 30 years,” said Mayor Miroslav Žbánek. “We have been able to come to your city and get to know your culture. And I’m glad we could do the same and present our culture to you.”

According to Žbánek, a big topic of discussion during the trip was the war in Ukraine.

“I would like to say the U.S. and Czech Republic are living in peace and wealth,” he told the Court. “Nevertheless, I would like to mention that only 600 kilometers from our Czech border, there are Russian aggressors attacking Ukraine and throwing bombs on their cities.”

With Olomouc becoming a shelter for roughly 3,000 refugees, Žbánek says he expects that many of them will never return home due to the devastation in Ukraine.

“Speaking on behalf of our sister city, Chernivtsi, we forward greetings and thankfulness for the support your country shows to Ukraine,” Žbánek said.

According to the Daviess County Fiscal Court, the delegates have spent the past several days touring cultural attractions and meeting with area leaders.

Eyewitness News spoke with the mayor and delegates of Olomouc before they set to depart over the weekend. You can watch that interview here.