Owensboro woman ejected from car after crash

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A Owensboro woman is suffering from life-threatening injuries after being thrown from her car in a crash Thursday night.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office tells Eyewitness News around 9:44 p.m. Thursday night, 50-year-old Tina Mulligan of Owensboro was driving a 2016 Mazda CXS south on Highway 81 when the car left the east side of the road.

Deputies say Mulligan hit a culvert and became airborne. After landing, the car overturned several times before ending up on the east side of the road.

Mulligan was ejected from the car.

Mulligan was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital before being flown to The University of Louisville Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office said Mulligan was not wearing a seatbelt and alcohol may have played a factor in the crash.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on January 1, 2021)