HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- An Owensboro woman faces charges after a gun went off in her purse. According to police, officers responded to a report of a shot fired at a bowling alley in the 400 block of Carlton Drive.

Officers say that they found a bullet hole in a chair, and collected the purse, which had 2 guns inside of it. Police say that 30 year old Mary Boarman of Owensboro owns the purse. She is charged with wanton endangerment.