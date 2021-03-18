Owensboro Air Show no longer featuring Lightning Demo Team

OWENSBORO (WEHT) – The City of Owensboro announced a change in the performer lineup Thursday for the 2021 Owensboro Air Show Aug. 13 through 15.

The USAF F-16 Viper Demo Team will be replacing the USAF F-35 Lightning Demo Team. Officials previously said the F-35 is the most advanced fighter jet in the world.

“We are obviously disappointed that the F-35 Lighting Demo Team will not be performing in Owensboro this year, but am thrilled at the same time that the Viper Demo Team is returning,” said Public Events Director, Tim Ross, in a news release.

Reserved seating tickets are also on sale for the 2021 Owensboro Air Show. Spectators wanting to reserve their space along the riverfront at the show center have several options to choose from in reserved seating at the Owensboro Convention Center. Pier and Terrace seats put spectators front and center of all of the incredible air show action. Flight Deck and Top Gun tickets are also available where ticket holders will enjoy indoor seating with food and drinks on the third floor of the convention center with balcony seating to enjoy the action in the sky. Due to COVID safety protocols, all reserved tickets must be purchased in tables of 6 starting at just $90 per table.

(This story was originally published on March 18, 2021)