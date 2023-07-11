HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Father Time’s fingerprints are evident at Cravens Pool. The once-popular attraction on Owensboro’s west side has sat empty since closing after the 2019 season. But now there is reason for the community to smile.

“I think they’re really going to be pleased and really excited for this new pool,” says Jennifer Hodges, Recreation Facilities Manager with Owensboro Parks and Recreation. Hodges was on hand to release new renderings of Cravens Pool in front of the board of commissioners.

Renovations will create a larger water area compared to the previous layout. A zero-depth entry will lead into a shallow area for young kids, equipped with a slide and interactive displays such as a water table. The pool then widens as it slopes to a depth of nearly 5 feet. The plans were made with children middle school aged and younger in mind.

“The zero depth is going to be nice,” says Hodges, “and the way the pool’s designed, parents are going to be able to watch their kids closely.”

“I think it’ll just make it more spacious. It’ll make a more fun, relaxed place to be and more fun for the kids, too,” says Nolan Murphy, a lifeguard at Owensboro’s Combest Pool. Murphy and other lifeguards have been kept busy with increased attendance following the closure of Cravens Pool.

“Yeah, there’s a lot of people here,” says Murphy. “I’m sure, on like the edge, I think they used to go to Cravens but now they come here.” Murphy adds that lessening the crowd at Combest will allow lifeguards to have a better handle on safety with reduced crowds. The number of lifeguards needed at Cravens will be determined at a later date, but Hodges says she is confident they will not have to deal with a shortage like previous years.

“I’m just glad that the community there on the west end where Cravens is located is going to get their pool back,” says Hodges.

During the Board of Commissioners meeting, Parks and Recreation officials said a cost for the project will be announced when construction bids open in August. Parks Director Amanda Rogers stated she believes the cost should be within the already-approved budget for the department. Construction at Cravens Pool is slated to begin in October with a grand opening planned for May of 2024.