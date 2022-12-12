Once you’ve selected your Secret Santa gift recipient, take note of what they like to do, or ask those who know them best, before choosing a gift.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Christmas can be a magical time of year but for some it can be lonely. The Owensboro community helped them out with their “Be a Santa to a Senior” program.

Owensboro Home Instead Senior Care partnered with Faithful Friends Kentucky, to give over 900 senior residents in Daviess and Henderson counties, gifts for the holidays.

Reports say local businesses have had trees with wish lists for specific seniors up for a few weeks. Additionally, community members have been out buying gifts for the event.

On December 20 at 10 a.m. at Home Instead Senior Care, the program will finish for the season with volunteers wrapping and sorting all the gifts to prepare them for delivery.