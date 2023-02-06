OWENSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials in Owensville are still trying to determine the cause of the Holder Funeral Home fire that occurred early Sunday morning.

According to reports, Main Street and Walnut Street were both closed down while firefighters worked to put out the fire. After several hours, the fire was out, and the owners were already demolishing the building.

A day later, Nathan Morris, the current owner, explains the reasoning behind the quick demolition saying it was a liability. Morris says his insurance worked with the fire department to get permission to begin demolition.

Officials from the State Fire Marshal’s office took samples and are using drone footage to investigate the incident.

Morris says he will meet with architects later this week to discuss rebuilding plans.