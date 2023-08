HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Police in Evansville said one person was cited for animal cruelty after a dog was left in a hot car.

Police said they were sent to the 6200 block of Virginia Street Friday afternoon.

Officers said a dog was left inside a car during 101-degree temperatures.

According to a police report, the dog was panting and in distress.

Police said they found the owner and they were cited.

Our meteorologists said the heat index in Evansville topped around 114 degrees on Friday.