PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Someone has come forward to claim an urn found in Perry County. Ryan Young said the ashes belong to his father and that the urn was stolen from his house three years ago.

Tracey Ford said she and her husband found the urn on the side of the road in Troy. They later contacted Huber Funeral home in Tell City.

(This story was originally published on March 8, 2021)