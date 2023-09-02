GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- The owners of ‘Legacy Taste of the Garden’, a produce stand in Gibson County, are turning lemons into lemonade after a crash damaged part of their produce stand and burned part of a historical building next door.

“At the time, we were definitely in disbelief.” says DeAnthony Jamerson, one of the owners.

Jamerson says they were doing a giveaway in Haynie’s Corner in Evansville when they heard about the fire. Officials say the fire started around 9:30 Friday night. Bruce Vanoven, the Gibson County Sheriff, says a vehicle missed a 90 degree curve on County Road 400 West, just outside of Princeton, and crashed into the produce stand. The impact caused the car to burst into flames, igniting the siding of the building next to the stand.

“Whenever you have a fire and an old structure like this, there are lots of variables and things that could happen. There could be wood pops or stuff stored in there,” Sheriff Vanoven says. “We love our homegrown fruits and vegetables here. And these guys are called legacy for a reason.”

‘Legacy Taste of the Garden’ has called the piece of land for the past eight summers. The stand is located next to a building that is over 100 years old.

“It is actually one of the school houses used for Lyles Station… before they consolidated and created one school for Lyles Station,” Jamerson says.

Jamerson says they were in the process of renovating the building and nearing completion. Now, their future is uncertain.

“We had the drywall up. We were getting ready to start painting on Monday. We are not sure, but we are not going to stop. We are going to keep going,” says Jamerson.

Sheriff Vanoven says two people ran from the car after it crashed and were later identified by witnesses. Vanoven says he is filing warrants with the prosecutors office and expects charges to be filed. The investigation is ongoing. No injuries were reported.