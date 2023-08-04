HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- A search for a pair of paddlers who went missing near Washington County ended Thursday morning when they were found by Indiana Conservation Officers.

According to a Facebook post by the Indiana DNR Division of Law Enforcement, the two paddlers snorted some methamphetamine and allegedly went on a 12-mile paddling trip on the Blue River on an inflatable raft.

After relatives of the pair reported them missing, Indiana Conservation Officers spent over 7 hours looking for the pair.

ICOs located them in Harrison County, safe. According to the post, the paddlers broke into a camper along the river in Harrison County.

Charges are pending in the case.