When Windy Hollow Biscuit House closes on weekend evenings, Pamir Afghan Cuisine opens up, and like the Biscuit House, they have a buffet.

Their most popular dish is the Afghan traditional rice called basmati rice with beef and topped with carrots and raisin. They’re also well-known for their lamb cooked with onion and seasoned with onion-garlic, ginger and turmeric.

You can also try the mantu, which is dumplings filled with ground beef, herbs and onions topped with yogurt, meat sauce and sprinkled with dry mint. For a side, try their chicken qorma, chunks of chicken in a creamy yogurt base sauce.

If you don’t eat meat, you won’t be left out. They have okra, cauliflower, eggplant and vegetable salads and vegetable soup.

Pamir Afghan Cuisine is in Owensboro in the same building as the Windy Hollow Biscuit House at 630 Emory Dr. Pamir serves their dinners on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.