Panther Creek Bridge hit by another vehicle

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Panther Creek Bridge, which recently reopened after being hit by a truck, has again been hit by a vehicle.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the bridge sustained no structural damage from a vehicle that squeezed its way through the bridge Wednesday afternoon.

The oversized vehicle left scuff marks on the concrete. There was also a second accident involving two vehicles near the bridge but also did not cause damage.

(This story was originally published on September 9, 2020)