HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-Some parents could be using counterfeit car seats for their children without knowing it.

“Orland Health” says it found 42 counterfeit car seats and 34 foreign-made car seats during inspections last year.

The car seats are not federally regulated and are unsafe for children. Counterfeit seats are made of cheaper materials, and they are unable to withstand a crash.

Many knockoff car seats are bought online. Trained technicians can validate the car seat.