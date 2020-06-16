Parents express concerns over reopening Henderson County Schools

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson County School Board meetings are currently closed to the public due to COVID-19, but some parents still found a way to voice their thoughts on how their children should be educated during this unprecedented time.

The July 15, 2020 meeting looked a little different as parents stood outside the building listening to the meeting on a live stream. Parents are asking the school board to consult with them before they make any decisions about how students will be educated this upcoming school year.



“Truthfully, in our community,we don’t have the childcare facilities to take in those children that aren’t in school on the days of virtual learning,” said Desire Smith.

Smith is one of many parents who showed up in-person to share their message written on brightly colored signs with the school board.



“They need to hear what some of these kids are going through on a daily basis. Nobody has ever been through this yet so we’d like for them to hear what these kids have actually been doing,” said Josh Haynes.



“I sent a four page letter to all of the school board members and to Supt. Stanley on Monday and I have heard back from one school board member,” Jennifer Vick.

Currently, the board has presented three plans. The first would be school as it traditionally would be. Superintendent Mrs. Marganna Stanley says that plan would be what everyone would prefer but with required guidelines it would be too conflicting to have a traditional school year.



The second plan would be virtual days, called NTI days. Due to the pandemic, the school system had thirty NTI days this past school year and Supt. Stanley says they received feedback from parents and teachers and students about how to improve on the virtual days.

The third plan is a partial schedule where half of the students would be in classes two days a week then alternate the remaining students two other days a week, to adhere to CDC social distancing and state guidelines.



“We’re asking for parents and community members to send in their thoughts and comments on reopening for the 2020-2021 School Year. We also have a comment box at our board of education office that folks can leave their comments there,” said Public Information Director for Henderson County Schools Megan Mortis.

Other concerns from parents include sports and summer activities and risk of exposure.



“To me the sports are astronomically important right now. These kids need to be out with other kids their age. The CDC, our health department, they’ve all said it’s okay as long as we use some common sense,” said Josh Haynes.



“50% of the kids here on Monday and Tuesday on Wednesday and Thursday, that’s still 100% exposure for the staff here at the schools,” said Smith.

No decisions were made in the July 15, 2020 meeting. The board will hold a work session June 25, and their next board meeting will take place on July 20th. Currently, school is expected to start August 12th but if a late start is necessary, August 26th was presented as a possible start date.

(This story was originally published on June 15, 2020)