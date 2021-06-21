Parents protest outside of EVSC meeting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – People lined the streets outside of EVSC on Monday night holding signs, many pressed up against the windows while a town hall meeting was being held.

One concerned grandparent said that the one-on-one time with school board officials wasn’t enough.

“You have five minutes to get off your chest what you want to say, you can’t hear because of the plexiglass you can’t hear because you have a mask on, you can’t hear anything, they have no clue to how schools going to open,” said Sally Herron.

But the school board told the crowd, they are following the state mandate while they await further guidance.

The school board said, “Summing up any misinformation that anyone is spreading that we had any choice, whether or not the were required masks in our buildings through today is wrong. We are under a state mandate.”

“As of July 1, 2021 local school boards and the relevant governing bodies of all public and private K – 12. Institutions will be responsible for implementing whatever measures and restrictions deemed necessary and prudent to address the impact and spread going forward.”

“We are optimistic that we will open in as normal of a fashion as possible, I’m sure that’s what many individuals who were present tonight were waiting to hear,” said EVSC’s Jason Woepkenberg.

The school board announced that they’re unveiling a website with the 2021 – 2022 school year opening plan. The site went live Monday and will provide parents with important updates over the coming weeks.

Whether or not protestors got the answers they hoped for, they said they’re showing up because they care.

“I come because I care about my grandkids,” said Herron.

“I just I love America. I love freedom. And I love children,” said Ann Yates.

EVSC confirmed that masks aren’t required outdoors but say due to the Federal Transportation mandate, bus drivers and students will still be required to wear masks on the bus.