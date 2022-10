MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The city of Madisonville announced their next movie in their Outdoor Movie series at the Park & Plaza will be played on October 22.

The event will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Dr. Festus Claybon Park Basketball Court. The movie will be Space Jam.

Officials invite you to bring your kids out with lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy a night of space-themed fun.

There will be popcorn and drinks provided at the event, free of charge.