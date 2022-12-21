VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh Humane Society is asking for the public’s help.

Officials say they are running critically low on wet food to feed the 370 shelter cats in their care. Friskie’s pate is an important part of their diet.

The shelter can receive donations anytime from noon to 6 p.m. until Thursday. Additionally, people have the option of donating via their Amazon or Chewy wishlists or through Venmo.

The shelter’s Venmo is @vanderburghhumane, shelter officials ask for help stocking up for the holidays.

