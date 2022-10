PERRY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Perry County Sheriff’s Office wants to make sure everyone has a fun and safe Halloween.

They urge parents to use online tools to know to identity of registered sex offenders in the area. Officials say the resident of Perry County have access to an online sex offender registry to prevent their children from visiting the home of a sex offender while Trick-or-Treating.

More information and the registry can be found here.