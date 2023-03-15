HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Over two thousand pounds of peanut butter and jelly donated from across the state were donated to the “Henderson Christian Community Outreach” food pantry.

Best Insurance had been collecting the food and donated it Wednesday. Chase Fulcher, owner of Best Insurance, had this to say when asked about the amount of donations.

“The donations, the peanut butter that poured in daily touched my heart that the people in the community realized the need and the void that Christian Outreach fills in our community.”

We have been told it’s enough to feed families for about three months.