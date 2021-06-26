Pedestrian hit by car in Dubois Co.

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Friday afternoon.

The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were on their way to help a driver with a broken down vehicle on State Road 56. Officials said they then received another call about a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle.

The incident happened just east of County Road 400 East in Dubois. Deputies said a man saw the broken down vehicle and pulled over to help. While he was changing the tire, they say a woman driving on State Road 56 failed to see the vehicle and swerved to avoid hitting it.

Deputies said the driver didn’t see the man helping the broken down motorist and hit him.

The man has since been released from the hospital. An investigation is ongoing, drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be a factor in the crash.