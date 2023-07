HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- According to Henderson dispatch, around 7 a.m. a pedestrian was hit by a semi at the intersection of 2nd and Green Street in Henderson.

The Henderson Police Department has confirmed that one person has died. Police say that they have located the semi involved in the crash, but are currently searching for the driver. Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Eyewitness News will update this story as more information becomes available.