HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Peephole Bar and Grill in Downtown Evansville has announced that it will be re-opening its doors. The bar and grill was forced to close in February, after a car crashed into the building.

During the closure, the Myriad Brewing Company supported Peephole’s bartenders by offering them work while renovations were being made. The Haynie’s Corner Arts District also offered support by hosting the “Spaghetti Bowl,” a flag football game to benefit Peephole employees who lost work due to the crash.

Peephole, located at the corner of Second and Main Streets, will re-open at 4 p.m. on May 3.