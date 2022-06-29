OWENSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) -The Owensville Carnegie Public Library (OCPL) Board of Trustees announced on June 29 in a Facebook post that they will be closing their facility. This is the third of three posts made on their page about closing the facility starting June 27 and going to June 29.

The vague post states that they perceived a threat to one or more of the Library staff. The library has not yet announced when they will reopen. However they ask that the public understands their decision and that they are working to put safety measures in place for both staff and patrons alike.

They thank the public for their patience with this decision.

This post will be updated when more information is available.