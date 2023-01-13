PERRY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Perry County Sheriff, Alan Malone, says there was a head-on collision on State Road 237 near Sparkle Road on Friday night.

Reports say the accident was a two-car accident that left one person dead and the other person severely injured. Sheriff Malone says the person who was injured in the crash was transported to the hospital and is in an unknown condition at this time.

Indiana State Police are on the scene doing a reconstruction of the accident. The sheriff says the road is closed for the investigation and they hope to open it within an hour, but they are not sure yet.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.