HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Perry County chapter of Habitat for Humanity will kick off a new home build on September 6.

Habitat officials say that this new building will be unique, as they are partnering with the Perry County High School’s new Commodore Construction Program. Members of the team will build the home in their new shop, and then install it on a foundation in Tell City this coming spring.

The kick off event is set for 10:00 a.m. at the high school’s career and technical education building, and officials say that the public is welcome to celebrate the kick off with the Habitat team.