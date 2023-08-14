HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-Perry County Memorial Hospital will no longer deliver babies beginning January 1 of next year.

Hospital leaders say this decision was made due to a declining rate of deliveries.

They say the hospital delivered 70 babies last year and is on pace to deliver only 38 this year.

Pregnant patients will continue to receive prenatal obstetric care from local physicians, and the hospital advises that there are four hospitals providing obstetric and delivery care within an hour’s drive of Tell City.