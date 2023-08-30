HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- In news out of Gibson County, officials say a person has been hit and killed by a train.

The Princeton Area Firefighter’s Union confirms emergency crews were working on a person hit by a train near Railroad and Spring Street. The coroner is on the scene according to reports.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office asks you to avoid Broadway and Embree, as well as Broadway and Second Street, to avoid traffic congestion.

We have a crew the scene and will bring you more information when it’s available.