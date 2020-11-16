Pet dies in Greenville trailer fire

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Greenville firefighters spent the early hours of Saturday morning putting out flames at a home on Ford Lane in Graham.

Firefighters with Graham Volunteer Fire Department found the home with a partial roof collapse as they began to fight the fire.

The Greenville Fire Department went into the home to attack the fire. Firefighters said after a majority of the fire was knocked out, they had to back out due to unstable conditions and portions of the roof collapsing.

One dog has found dead in a bedroom of the home that is considered a total loss.

(This story was originally published on November 16, 2020)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

