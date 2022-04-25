Petersburg Ind. (WEHT) People in Petersburg, Indiana are glad to see water flowing from the tap once again. The entire town woke up this morning to no water after a massive water main break.

“This morning I got up and I had to drink. I wanted coffee, but I couldn’t because we didn’t have no water,” said Brian Pride, a lifelong Petersburg resident.

The break happened in a field near 4th and Cherry Streets around 4:30 this morning. Pride says he has never seen water main breaks happen so often.

“One day next week it will go out again,” he said.

Pet owners like Kathy Tooley says it is not inconvenient for humans. She says it is also stressful for animals, like her dog ‘Itty Bitty’.

“Thank goodness I had enough to full up the water bowl,” she said.

Tooley says this is the third or forth time she has had water issues this month.

“It’s a big inconvenience you know. You can’t wash dishes, you can’t take a shower and you wonder why it’s off,” she said.

Today’s water main break also caused schools to cancel classes and restaurants to close their doors. Randy Harris owns ‘Randy’s Americana Café’ and says it caused him a loss in revenue.

“It’s just one of those things. We are all in this together, but it is hard to run a restaurant without water,” he said.

Petersburg Mayor R.C. Klipsch says the city has seen an unusual spike in water main breaks in the last 30 days.

“We’re trying to determine the cause of that,” he said.

As of now, Klipsch believes that it is pressure related.

“It is hard to determine what is causing it and where it is coming from. But we have consultants, engineers, and everyone we can think of working on it,” he said.

The city is under a boil order for the next 48 hours or until clear water samples are collected. Residents will be notified when the water is safe to drink.