EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Central Dispatch reports they dispatched an ambulance and the Evansville Fire Department to the PetSmart on Burkhardt Road after getting calls about a fire.

Officials say a man walked into PetSmart and set themselves on fire. The identity of the man or his motive is unknown at this time.

Reports say the call came in at 6:36 p.m. and the man was transported to the hospital. The man’s condition is unknown at this time. PetSmart closed down after the incident, no word on when they will reopen.

Police officials say this is an active investigation and detectives are still on scene along with a crime scene unit.

Eyewitness News will update this story as more information becomes available.

