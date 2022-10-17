FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WEHT)- The Haubstadt Fire Territory (HFT) says they were dispatched for mutual aid to a vehicle explosion in the 1000 block of Main Street. Officials say the car was near a garage when the explosion happened, causing the garage to catch on fire along with three cars.

According to the authorities, firefighters deployed a hose line on scene to prevent the fire from spreading to the garage owner’s house. Another line was deployed to extinguish the cars in the backyard while firefighters worked to put the garage fire out with multiple hoses and angles.

On scene, HFT worked with Fort Branch Fire Department, Owensville Montgomery Township Fire Protection District and Gibson County Emergency Medical Services. Officials say there were no reported injuries at the time of the incident.