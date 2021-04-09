Photos: Prince Philip through the decades

  • Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh pose for a photo June 1, 2020, in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, ahead of his 99th birthday on Wednesday, June 10. The Queen is wearing an Angela Kelly dress with the Cullinan V diamond brooch, while Prince Philip is wearing a Household Division tie. (Steve Parsons/Pool via AP)
  • Britain's Prince Philip waits for the bridal procession following the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in 2018. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, FILE)
  • Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh watch the 2017 Braemar Gathering at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park on September 2, 2017 in Braemar, Scotland. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
  • Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (L) and Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (C) during the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. (Photo by Owen Humphreys / POOL / AFP)
  • Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (L), her husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (R) and members of the Royal Family wave to the crowd on June 3, 1972 from the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London, during the Trooping the Colour ceremony. (Photo by - / AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (L) and her husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (R) visit the New Hebrides Condominium in February 1974. (Photo by - / AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip leave Manchester by train, 24th May 1961. (Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
  • Undated picture showing Prince Charles of Wales with his father Prince Philip of Edinburgh on board a boat. (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (L) accompanied by Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (R) waves to the crowd, June 2, 1953 after being crowned at Westminter Abbey in London. - Elizabeth married the Duke of Edinburgh on the 20th of November 1947 and was proclaimed Queen in 1952 at age 25. Her coronation was the first worldwide televised event. (Photo by - / INTERCONTINENTALE / AFP) (Photo by -/INTERCONTINENTALE/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Britain's Princess Elizabeth (future Queen Elizabeth II) (L) and Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (R) pose on their wedding day at Buckingham Palace in London on November 20, 1947. (Photo by -/-/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Queen Elizabeth II poses with her husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and their children Prince Charles of Wales (L) and Princess Anne of England (R) in October 1950 in London. (Photo by - / AFP)
  • Undated picture showing the Royal British couple, Queen Elizabeth II, and her husband Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, with their two children, Charles, Prince of Wales (L) and Princess Anne (R), circa 1951. (OFF/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Undated portrait of Prince Philip of Greece, later Philip Mountbatten, Duke of Edinburgh. (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Prince Philip at the Petty Officers Training Centre at Corsham Wilts, 1st August 1947. (Photo by Douglas Miller/Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
  • Queen Elizabeth II Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attend the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Owen Humphreys - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
  • Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh look on after the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Alastair Grant - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh died Friday at the age of 99, Queen Elizabeth announced.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle,” the Royal Family wrote in a statement. “Further announcements will (be) made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

Philip spent a month in hospital earlier this year before being released on March 16 to return to Windsor Castle.

He had been transferred on March 1 to a specialized London heart hospital to undergo testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition as he continued treatment for an unspecified infection. Philip had previously been admitted to the private King Edward VII Hospital hospital in February for several days after feeling unwell.

Philip’s illness was not believed to be related to COVID-19. Both he and the queen, 94, received a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine in early January.

The royal household had been planning celebrations to mark Philip’s 100th birthday on June 10, lockdown restrictions permitting.

Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, retired from public duties in 2017 and rarely appears in public. During England’s current coronavirus lockdown, he has been staying at Windsor Castle, west of London, with the queen.

Philip married the then-Princess Elizabeth in 1947 and is the longest-serving royal consort in British history. He and the queen have four children, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

The youngest great-grandchild, son of Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, was born Feb. 9 and was named Augustus Philip Hawke Brooksbank, with one of his middle names a tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh.

