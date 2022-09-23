EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Central Dispatch confirmed there is currently a water main break on Bob Jones Way between 5th and 6th Street near the DoubleTree Hotel.

Sources say police are at the scene and will likely make the announcement to close down the roads affected soon.

UPDATE: As of 9:30 p.m. our reporter tells us Evansville Water and Sewer Utility have crews at the scene and are performing a ‘valve check’ to figure out the cause of the break. Officials say it is too early to know if there will be a boil advisory for the area but they will know more soon.

Eyewitness News was able to get footage of the water flowing over the streets from our reporter at the scene bringing updates.

Eyewitness News is working to learn more information and will update this story as it progresses.